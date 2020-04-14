Health Minister talks about coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan at Government session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today 939 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 57 children, says Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Tuesday session of the Government, Minister Birtanov revealed that 140 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours. The largest number was registered in Almaty city – 106 cases. 12 cases were detected in Karaganda region and 9 cases – in Nur-Sultan city.

According to the minister, the coronavirus infection has already claimed 14 lives in Kazakhstan. Two people died in the past 24 hours.

«The total number of the people who have recovered from coronavirus stands at 138. At this point 939 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection, including 57 children. 82% or 770 patients are in stable condition. 8 patients are on artificial lung ventilation,» Minister Birtanov added.