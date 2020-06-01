Health Minister thanks health workers, policemen and volunteers for selfless work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov thanked healthcare workers, policemen and volunteers for their fight against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to healthcare workers, policemen, and volunteers for their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. Since the first days the state of emergency had been imposed you guarded the health and wellbeing of Kazakhstanis. We appreciate your work and do realize the scale of your contribution. You are the bright example of bravery, heroism, and solidarity for all of us! I wish you and your loved ones good health!,» Minister Birtanov wrote in a Facebook post.

Kazakhstan is slowly getting back to normal life after the state of emergency has been lifted. Today the checkpoints in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty have been removed.

Additionally, Minister Birtanov awarded healthcare workers, policemen, and volunteers for their selfless work at the checkpoints during the state of emergency and quarantine regime.