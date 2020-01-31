Health Minister urges Kazakhstanis to avoid travelling to China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov revealed over 10,000 citizens of Kazakhstan are currently in China, Kazinform reports.

Minister Birtanov told a press briefing Friday over 10,000 nationals of Kazakhstan are currently in China. According to him, they will be repatriated by flights arranged for this purpose.

«Those nationals of Kazakhstan who already bought tickets from China to Kazakhstan must return home as well. The Government of Kazakhstan is also taking steps to evacuate its citizens via charter flights,» he noted.

Yelzhan Birtanov highly recommended Kazakhstanis to avoid traveling to China and 23 countries where the cases of coronavirus were officially confirmed.

Birtanov confirmed that 66 people who returned from China to Kazakhstan were hospitalized with symptoms such as fever or cough as of January 31.

It bears to remind that the new coronavirus already claimed lives of 213 people in China and infected more than 9,000 people.