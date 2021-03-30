Health Minister urges Kazakhstanis to vaccinate against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi urged Kazakhstanis to vaccinate against the coronavirus infection to gradually get back to normal life, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday press conference Minister Tsoi underlined that vaccination against the coronavirus infection is the only way to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. In his words, vaccination is the only solution that can help the country gradually get back to normal life.

He also urged citizens of Kazakhstan to observe the restrictions in place, that is social distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands properly, avoid places of mass gatherings, and disinfect gadgets.

The minister revealed that 131,179 Kazakhstanis had already got their first dose of COVID vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine was administered to 32,482 people.

Tsoi added that as of March 30, 2021 the number of COVID patients in critical condition had increased by 32% compared to February 28 and amounted to 440.