Health Ministry: Booster shots to be available in Slovakia after three months

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - It will be possible to administer a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Slovakia after three months, according to an update to the guidelines for the administration of an additional third dose of mRNA vaccine, TASR learnt from spokeswoman for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliasova.

The booster shot can be given to a fully vaccinated person aged 18 or over at the earliest after three months following the last dose of the basic two-dose vaccination scheme. A booster shot can be administered to a fully vaccinated person in a single dose vaccination scheme after only two months.

«Allowing the shortening of the interval before the administration of the booster shot is another significant step to save the health and lives of people, especially at a time when a significant onset of another coronavirus mutation – omicron is expected,» said Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee), adding that Slovakia has joined other countries in the world, where this interval has already been shortened on the basis of relevant scientific studies.