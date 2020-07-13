Health Ministry conducts more than 50,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 401 new cases, 492 recoveries, two deaths

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted over 50,000 additional COVID-19 tests, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment, WAM reports.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 401 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 54,854.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced the death of two patients as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 333, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 492 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 45,140.