Health Ministry: Every second adult in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Over 3 million people in Kazakhstan have been vaccinated with the second component of the COVID vaccine, i.e. fully vaccinated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said basically every second adult in Kazakhstan has been vaccinated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

«To date 8.6 million doses of COVID vaccine have been used in the country. Of these, the first component of COVID vaccine has been administered to 5,230,750 people or 52.8% of eligible population. 3,436, 617 people have been inoculated with the second component,» Tsoi told journalists on Wednesday.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, there are some 713,000 doses of the first component of COVID vaccine and 1,3 million of the second one.

Earlier Minister Tsoi revealed that COVID-19 incidence rate has increased in all regions of the country in the past couple of weeks.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.