    10:45, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Health ministry issues latest update on COVID-19 numbers in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In Kazakhstan, 25,053 people are being treated for the COVID-19 virus, including 108 children, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry.

    Out of 25,053 coronavirus patients, hospital and out-patient treatments are provided to 5,364 and 19,689 people, respectively.

    There are 171 COVID-19 cases in the country that are serious. The number of critical cases stands at 28. The lives of 42 COVID-19 patients depend on ventilators.


