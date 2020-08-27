Health ministry issues update on COVID-19 numbers in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –8,976 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in Kazakhstan, including 38 children, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

The ministry revealed that hospital and out-patient treatments are provided to 4,548 and 4,428 people, respectively.

There are 267 COVID-19 cases in the country that are severe. The number of critical cases stands at 47. 50 COVID-19 patients are said to be on ventilators.