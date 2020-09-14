Health ministry issues update on COVID-19 numbers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 4,557 people, including 37 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry, out of 4,557, 2,306 are in-patients and 2,251 out-patients.

There are 121 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide, while condition of 22 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical. 23 patients are connected to ventilators.