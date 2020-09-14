EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 14 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Health ministry issues update on COVID-19 numbers

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 4,557 people, including 37 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry, out of 4,557, 2,306 are in-patients and 2,251 out-patients.

    There are 121 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide, while condition of 22 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical. 23 patients are connected to ventilators.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!