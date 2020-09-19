EN
    13:50, 19 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Health ministry issues update on COVID-19 patients

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –3,684 people, including 39 children, are receiving treatment for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, out of 3,684 COVID-19 patients, 2,003 are receiving in-patient treatment and 1,681 - out-patient treatment.

    There are 102 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 13 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 16 patients are on ventilators.


    COVID-19 Coronavirus
