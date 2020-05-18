Health Ministry names regions of Kazakhstan with highest number of COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has revealed the regions of the country with the highest number of the cases of the coronavirus infection over the past week, Kazinform reports.

Timur Sultangaziyev, Chairman of the Committee for control of quality and safety of the products and services of the ministry, noted that all regions of Kazakhstan were divided into three groups. The first group includes the regions where the number of the coronavirus cases have increased by 7% over the past week. Those are Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhambyl regions, and Turkestan city.

The second group of regions, according to Sultangaziyev, had an increase of less than 7% over the past week – Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities. 553 cases of the COVID-19 have been registered in the past seven days.

The third group of regions boasts the smallest increase of 5%, including East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.

Sultangaziyev also added that some 6,000 tests for the COVID-19 had been performed every day since the beginning of April 2020. Over the past week some 23,500 tests were performed over the past week.