    10:15, 10 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Health Ministry: Over 7 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 7,010,302 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 5,834,656.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,024 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 6,169 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.


