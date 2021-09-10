Health Ministry: Over 7 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 7,010,302 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 5,834,656.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,024 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 6,169 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.