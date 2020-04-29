Health Ministry predicts over 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan by late May

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of cases of the coronavirus infections may reach up to 5,300 in Kazakhstan by the end of May, a source at the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed.

While addressing the Wednesday online briefing, chief sanitary physician Aizhan Yessmagambetov revealed the number of the coronavirus infection cases is forecast to reach 3,400 by the end of April and 5,300 by the end of May.

In her words, the forecast has been adjusted due to imported COVID-19 cases from neighboring countries. The number of the imported cases has recently risen to 200, she said.

Yessmagambetov also stressed that a lot of people do not fully adhere to the regulations of home quarantine. There are 32,000 people in Kazakhstan who has been self-quarantined.