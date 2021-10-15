Health Ministry provides details on Pfizer vaccine delivery to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed that Pfizer vaccine might be delivered to Kazakhstan within a month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Friday press briefing Minister Tsoi said that Pfizer vaccine delivery is tentatively scheduled in the fourth quarter of this year.

When asked when Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Kazakhstan, he said it will happen in the nearest future, probably in October-November this year.

In his words, children aged 12 and more, pregnant women and nursing mothers will be immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan.

He vowed to provide additional information on where and when the vaccine will become available.