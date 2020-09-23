EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 23 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Health ministry provides update on COVID-19 patients

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 3,524 COVID-19 patients, including 32 children, are receiving treatment across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 3,524 people receiving treatment for COVID-19, 1,868 are in-patients and 1,656 - out-patients.

    There are 101 and 14 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 20 patients are connected to ventilators.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!