EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:25, 24 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Health ministry provides updates on COVID-19 statistics

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –10,597 people, including 52 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 10,597 COVID-19 patients, 5,673 are inpatients and 4,924 are outpatients.

    According to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, there are 309 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 70 more COVID-19 patients are considered to be critical; 50 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!