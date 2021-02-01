Health Ministry reps vaccinated against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat have been inoculated with Sputnik V vaccine this morning, Kazinform reports.

Kiyasov and Giniyat were among the first Kazakhstanis to get the first shot of the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccine. They will be monitored by healthcare specialists for 30 minutes after getting the first shot of the vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that the voluntary coronavirus campaign had kicked off in Kazakhstan. The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine has already been supplied to Kazakhstan and will be distributed among all regions.

It is expected that up to 6 million Kazakhstanis will be vaccinated by the yearend.

The vaccination campaign will be carried out in stage. At-risk groups, including doctors of infectious hospitals, emergency medical services, intensive care units, and so on, will be inoculated at the first stage of the vaccination campaign. At the second stage, schools teachers and university lecturers will get vaccinated. The third stage of vaccination will cover people with chronic diseases and other categories.