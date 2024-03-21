Health ministry to start suspending licenses of defiant trainee doctors from next week

The health ministry said Thursday it will begin suspending medical licenses of trainee doctors who have defied a return-to-work order from next week, as the government pushed ahead with its plan to hike the number of medical students, Yonhap reports.

A monthlong walkout by trainee doctors in protest of the hike in medical school enrollment appeared to slide into a territory of little compromise as the government allocated Wednesday an additional 2,000 medical school admission seats to universities across the nation.

The ministry has sent prior notices of license suspension to some 5,000 trainee doctors, and they are required to submit opinions over the punitive step by next Monday. After that, the ministry will be allowed to send formal notices of license suspension.

"Starting next week, the government will take measures to suspend licenses under the principle regarding violation of the return-to-work order," Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told reporters.

"We urge junior doctors to return to their training hospitals, not only for the sake of patients, but for your colleagues who are filling in for your vacancies, and for yourselves who have chosen the career of medicine," Park said.

About 90 percent of the 13,000 interns and resident doctors have remained off the job since Feb. 20, forcing surgeries and other public health services to be canceled or delayed at major hospitals.

Park also cautioned that interns who fail to register in the training management system of hospitals by the end of this month will not be eligible to become residents next year.

As junior doctors are also required to undergo additional training in the event of a gap exceeding one month, Park noted that the suspension of their licenses would have an adverse impact on their career path.

The labor action by trainee doctors has shown signs of further escalating as medical professors have threatened to quit next week to support junior doctors.

Bang Jae-seung, head of a group of medical school professors, hinted that the professors could sit down for talks with the government if punitive measures against junior doctors are lifted.

"If the government lifts punitive measures imposed on junior doctors and makes a venue for dialogue, there is a possibility that professors could withdraw their resignations," Bang told media.

The government has been pushing to sharply raise the number of medical students to brace for the country's fast-aging population, and a shortage of physicians in rural areas and essential areas, such as pediatrics and emergency departments.

Doctors, on the other hand, say the quota hikes will undermine the quality of medical education and result in higher medical costs for patients. They have called for measures to first address the underpaid specialists and improve legal protection against excessive medical malpractice lawsuits.

Meanwhile, a coalition of seven groups for critical patients, including the Korean Cancer Patients Rights Council, said it "can't just welcome" the government's allocation of new medical school slots because there were no measures to address a "vacuum" in medical services.

"(The government's announcement) does not include any measures to respond to the damage of patients under critical conditions," the coalition said in a statement.