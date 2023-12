NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,094 people, including 70 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of 3,094, 1,898 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 1,196 - as out-patients.

87 patients are said to have severe COVID-19 and 13 - critical COVID-19. 15 patients are on ventilators.