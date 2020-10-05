Health Ministry updates numbers of COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,213 people, including 73 children, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, 1,806 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 1,407 - as out-patients in Kazakhstan.

There are 89 and 12 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 19 patients are said to be on ventilators.