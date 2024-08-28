EN
    17:43, 28 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Health programme to be reinstated into general education curriculum in Mongolia

    Mongolia
    Photo: Montsame

    Ahead of the new academic year of 2024-2025, the Ministry of Education of Mongolia is renewing the national curriculum of secondary schools, Montsame reports. 

    Regarding health education as a crucial part of the education reform, the Ministry is set to implement a policy to reinstate health programme into the general education curriculum based on students’ age, as a basic education for healthy lifestyles, and prepare professional teachers.

    The Minister of Education of Mongolia Naranbayar Purevsuren appointed O.Tsetsegbal, a doctor with 15 years of experience and 5 years in health institutions management as the Minister’s adjunct advisor on health education.

    Although psychologists for students were appointed to general schools starting last year, they faced difficulties in dealing with children due to a lack of specialized training.

    Moreover, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Mongolia, the Ministry of Education plans to involve six-year-old children in preventive dental, ocular, and cardiovascular examinations.

    World News Healthcare Mongolia
