TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:47, 09 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Health situation in Almaty remains tense

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «As of December 9 the epidemiological situation of Almaty remains tense as it is found on the border between the «green» and «yellow» zones,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty city, chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing at the regional communications service.

    As earlier reported, new quarantine measures will be imposed in the city as assigned by Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov.


