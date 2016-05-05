Healthcare and Social Development Ministry charged to develop Roadmap on Mandatory Health Insurance System implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development was commissioned to develop a Roadmap on Implementation of the Mandatory Health Insurance System in Kazakhstan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today in Akorda at the enlarged meeting with Cabinet members, Parliament speakers, President's Executive Office and heads of governmental structures.

“Our people are concerned over the introduction of the mandatory health insurance system. That is why, the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development must develop a Roadmap on its implementation. This reform will touch upon every Kazakhstani national, therefore the issue must be in spotlight,” noted the Head of State.