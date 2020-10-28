Healthcare and social services investments touch record high of KZT149.3bn in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The amount of investments into the fixed capital in healthcare and social services sphere hit a record KZT149.3bn in January-September of 2020, 87.7% up from the last year’s figure, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

Most of investments into healthcare and social services were funneled from the local budget – KZT55.6bn, a 3fold rise compared to a year before.

The amount of own funds stood at KZT38.3bn, increasing by 34.8% or KZT9.9bn. Investments at the expense of other borrowed funds saw a 20-time rise up to KZT35.2bn, of which KZT210mln were foreign investments.

Meanwhile, the national budget investments declined by 32.2% to KZT19.6bn and bank lending by 66.5% to KZT600.8mln.

Almaty city accounts for the majority of investments into healthcare and social services - KZT26.1bn, followed by Mangistau region – KZT15.6bn. Karaganda and Akmola regions come third each seeing investments into healthcare and social services worth KZT15.5bn.