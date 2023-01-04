EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 04 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare recommends Kazakhstanis to refrain from travelling to China amid the coronavirus infection surge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Ministry clarified that Kazakhstan does not plan yet to introduce enhanced and restrictive measures for Chinese citizens’ entry to our country.

    Thousands of Chinese patients with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted to the hospitals of Shanghai on a daily basis, most of them are under 65, media reported.

    The U.S., France, Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and India are introducing compulsory pre-flight COVID-19 tests for people flying from China and imposing additional rules for the persons arriving from China.

    Meanwhile, Morocco fully prohibited entry of travelers from China.

    In December, Kazakhstan recorded 2.3fold increase in COVID-19 incidence rate compared to November.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan China Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!