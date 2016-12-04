Healthcare Department commented on school-student’s death in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Healthcare Department has commented on the death of the 14-year-old school student who studied at the School Lyceum No.59.

According to the Department, the employees of the school called ambulance at 12:19a.m. The call was switched to a cardiology brigade at 12:20 a.m. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started in 12 minutes, which unfortunately did not give a positive effect.

The doctors certified death of the student for unknown cause.



Earlier, Education Department of the city commented on the student’s death.

A pre-trial investigation was launched and forensic examination was set.