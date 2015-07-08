EN
    09:34, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Healthcare Minister, Ambassador of Egypt discuss cooperation in healthcare

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Kazakhstan Haytham Kamel Ibrahim, reported by the press service of the agency.

    During the meeting the sides discussed prospective directions of the Kazakh-Egyptian cooperation in the field of healthcare. "The parties have also considered the issues of delivery medicines and medical equipment from Egypt to Kazakhstan, as well as establishing a system of exchange of experience between Kazakhstani and Egyptian experts," the statement reads. Following the talks it was decided to invite the Egyptian business delegation to Kazakhstan in order to promote cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry. Recall that bilateral cooperation between the two countries is carried out within the Kazakh-Egyptian intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical collaboration.

