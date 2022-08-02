EN
    12:25, 02 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Healthcare Minister announces COVID-19 ‘red area’ restrictions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «If the regions of Kazakhstan enter the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ the two-staged restrictions will be imposed then,» Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat made public at the Government meeting held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    The first stage will be introduced if hospitalizations range from 25 to 50 per 100,000 population, and if the R value is higher than one. Face masks will be required indoors, including public transport. No restrictions for business operations will be imposed.

    The second stage despite the R value and hospitalizations higher than 50 per 100,000 population will enforce Ashyq application mandate. Additional restrictions will be imposed at educational facilities, 30% of employees will shift to remote work.

    The Minister reminded that restrictions will directly depend on public and businesses adherence to measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.


