Healthcare minister set to visit families affected by meningitis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov is planning to visit Almaty city and Almaty region to get acquainted with the measures taken there to keep the meningitis infection under control, Kazinform reports.

Minister Birtanov revealed on the margins of the Government session on Tuesday the ultimate goal of the working trip is to assess the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Public Health Protection Committee and arrange smooth functioning of ERs at local hospitals there.



"We extend our condolences to the victims of the disease and bereaved families and we will try to visit those families during the trip," he added.



According to Minister Birtanov, there are 58 confirmed meningitis cases countrywide, including 14 children, at the moment. 10 people have already been discharged from hospitals. 35 patients are still undergoing treatment.



So far 13 meningitis fatalities have been registered in the country, 4 deaths in Almaty region, 1 death - in Kyzylorda region, 2 deaths - in South Kazakhstan region, 6 deaths - in Almaty city. The healthcare minister regretted to inform that 6 children have died of meningitis.