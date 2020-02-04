Healthcare Ministry: 61 people, who arrived from China, discharged from hospital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Diyas Akhmetsharip, official representative of Healthcare Ministry, has informed about Kazakhstanis arrived from China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting took place at the Kazmedia Center in Nur-Sultan.

According to his words, 94 people have been hospitalized and isolated in separate rooms. All the persons had high body temperature and signs of acute respiratory viral infections. Sixty one persons have been discharged from hospitals while 33 people remain in hospitals under medical supervision.

Diyas Akhmetsharip also informed that labs of the hospitalized people are being submitted to the National Scientific Center of Dangerous Infections named after M. Aykimbaev in Almaty.