Healthcare Ministry denies information about fatal poisoning of children with medications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare and Social Development Ministry refutes data about fatal allergy cases among children caused by medications intake. Such information has been disseminated via Facebook since September 23, 2015.

In accordance with the official statement, the Ministry has been constantly monitoring the side effects of medications. "As of September 25, 2015 the Ministry of Healthcare has not received any data about deaths of children caused by intake of some medications such as Amoxicillin, Ibuprofen, Panadol, Sumamed etc." the statement reads. Similar information was disseminated in Kazakhstan via WhatsApp in February 2015. The Healthcare and Social Development Ministry applied to the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Security Committee with a request to take measures to prevent dissemination of incorrect information .