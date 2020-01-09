EN
    19:23, 09 January 2020

    Healthcare Ministry determined to suspend Dr.Bro dental clinic services

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Records based on the results of the inspection held at the Dr.Bro dental clinic in Nur-Sultan will reach the trial to have its services suspended. As earlier reported, a child fell into a coma following a dental visit.

    «In the course of the inspection detected were violations of pharmaceutical products and medical goods storage requirements. There is no air humidity and temperature control equipment at the drug storage facility. There are no verification certificates of medical equipment applied there,» deputy head of the goods and services quality and safety control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry – chief state inspector of medical services Laura Akhmetniyazova told a briefing.


    The 2.5-year-old girl went into a coma is in a critical condition now.




