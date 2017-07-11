Healthcare Ministry, IBM to introduce AI to Kazakhstan's oncology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan jointly with IBM will launch a project on the use of artificial intelligence in oncology, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The system provides recommendations based on the analysis of data and scientific articles, which allows to determine the best treatment methods for a particular patient. We have reached preliminary arrangements. And the preparations are now being made for the launch of the project this fall," Kazakhstan's Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said at a government session today.

According to the Ministry, currently, there are 22 online information systems functioning in Kazakhstan. They are designed to collect statistical information and provide funding for the health sector.

In order to integrate information systems and create a single data warehouse and a single entry point, an integration platform is being implemented within the World Bank project. It is planned to create patient's and doctor's personal cabinet on the platform. The platform itself scheduled to be launched in pilot mode in late 2017.