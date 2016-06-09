Healthcare Ministry named 5 diseases Kazakhstanis mostly die of

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rate of spread of noncontagious diseases rises in Kazakhstan, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova said it today at an enlarged meeting of Nur Otan Party held in the Majilis.

“The rate of noncontagious diseases increases in Kazakhstan. 26% of deaths are caused by blood circulation diseases, 5.5% – by acute myocardial infarction, 13% – by cancer, 11% – by traumas, 3.6% fall on maternal and child mortality” said Duissenova.

In this view, according to the Minister, the government’s new healthcare development program “Densaulyk 2016-2019” gives special attention to the treatment of 5 abovementioned ICD diseases which significantly impact the country’s demography.