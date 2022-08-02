EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 02 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Healthcare Ministry predicts COVID-19 incidence decrease in September

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry shared its COVID-19 incidence forecast, Kazinform reports.

    According to Minister Azhar Giniyat, daily average COVID-19 incidence increase in August will be around 4,000 cases.

    «Given the nature of the virus and tremendous strain placed on healthcare system, the ministry together with experts forecast COVID-19 spread. According to predictions, the average daily COVID-19 number will climb to 4,000 cases in August. Then COVID-19 cases will drop again in September» Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s meeting today.

    Earlier it was reported that the nationwide COVID-19 incidence had risen 3.2-fold. The highest incidence rate is reported in six regions. Bed occupancy rate is 30 per cent across the country. Almost 5,000 beds have been opened in hospitals.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!