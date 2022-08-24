Healthcare Ministry presents draft 2023-2025 Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare held a meeting on the course of fulfilment of the Presidential instructions. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry’s press office.

Vice Minister Vyacheslav Dudnik made a presentation of the draft Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Kazakhstan for 2023-2025.

The Concept is called to arrange topical issues of maternity obstetric service and childhood protection, as well as to develop a consolidated approach and efficient methods of their solution, Vyacheslav Dudnik said.

The draft Concept includes 10 chapters: relevance; analysis of the current situation; main problems of maternity and childhood protection services; international experience; strategy of development of maternity and childhood protection service; priority areas of interference at different stages of human life cycle; personnel, infrastructure, medical equipment; expected results; beneficiaries; monitoring, main indicators and assessment.













Photo: press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan