Healthcare Ministry presents draft 2023-2025 Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection
Vice Minister Vyacheslav Dudnik made a presentation of the draft Concept of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Kazakhstan for 2023-2025.
The Concept is called to arrange topical issues of maternity obstetric service and childhood protection, as well as to develop a consolidated approach and efficient methods of their solution, Vyacheslav Dudnik said.
The draft Concept includes 10 chapters: relevance; analysis of the current situation; main problems of maternity and childhood protection services; international experience; strategy of development of maternity and childhood protection service; priority areas of interference at different stages of human life cycle; personnel, infrastructure, medical equipment; expected results; beneficiaries; monitoring, main indicators and assessment.
