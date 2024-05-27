Healthcare train arrives in flood-stricken Kulsary in Atyrau region

The Salamatty Kazakhstan healthcare train that travels to the remote villages across Kazakhstan left Astana on May 1. Yesterday it arrived in the flood-affected town of Kulsary in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The social mobile healthcare project is organized with the support of the National Commission for Women and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President. The train brings free medical assistance to the residents of remote villages.

Doctors are to stay there until May 28 to help locals. The healthcare train is open to the public from 09:00 am until 06:00 pm.

As earlier reported, the train is expected to travel to 140 remote rural areas.