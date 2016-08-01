"Healthway -2016": Mobile medical complexes to visit remote villages in 5 regions and enterprises of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of "Healthway-2016" republican campaign held on August 1-7, mobile medical complexes will go to remote rural districts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions and enterprises of Astana.

From August 1-5 the mobile medical complexes will visit remote villages such as Shielinsky, Zhalagash, Syrdarya districts in Kyzylorda region. The mobile medical teams will include therapy, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology services and the regional center of healthy lifestyle.



According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, on those days residents of Shebir, Tuschykudyk (Mangistau district), Baskudyk, Kyzyl-Tobe (Munaily District), Sarga, Karasai (Beineu district) of Mangistau region can pass free screening examination and get consultation of therapist, cardiologist, ophthalmologist, gynecologist, psychologist and others, primeminister.kz reports.



From August 1-5 residents of Lebyazhy and Irtysh districts (Tokhta river) in Pavlodar region will be checked by therapist, pediatrician, ophthalmologist, otolaryngologist, gynecologist, dentist, x-ray specialists offices and clinical laboratorie.



In addition, the mobile medical complexes will go to Progress village in Ayagoz district, and on August 4 - Ulken Boken in Kokpentinsky district of East Kazakhstan region.



From August 3-5 residents of Karasu and Karabalyk districts in Kostanay region will be checked for the purpose to reveal socially significant diseases, followed by clinical observation and rehabilitation.



On August 3, 2016 cardiologist, endocrinologist, oncologist, breast physician, nutrition experts and specialists for prevention and control of AIDS will visit employees of the capital's locomotive-repair depot. The campaign aims to promote the World Health Organization's "Healthy workplaces" project implemented by the National Center for Healthy lifestyle of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan since 2002.



From July 1 to August 31, 2016 a large-scale campaign titled "Healthway-2016" is held in the country, which aims to provide information and educational and practical assistance to the rural population in issues of healthy lifestyle and prevention of various diseases.