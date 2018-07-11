Healthy habits marathon kicks off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Public Healthcare Center of the Kazakh Ministry of Health jointly with the Astana Health Department launched the Marathon of Healthy Habits, the ministry's press service reported.

Members of the city Maslikhat, civil servants, medical community, athletes, NGOs, and residents and guests of the capital participated in "Marathon of Healthy Habits" campaign under the slogan "Be healthy" organized by the National Public Healthcare Center, the Astana Public Health Department, and the Center for Healthy Lifestyle Development in Astana.

The program included a flash mob, arrangement of a health camp in tents, emergency skills training, etc.

Within the framework of the campaign, mobile medical teams worked with the involvement of oncologists, heart health experts, phthisiatricians, X-ray lab technicians, endocrinologists, pediatricians, and healthy lifestyle specialists. The highly specialized doctors provided the population with consultative and diagnostic assistance.

General Director of the National Public Healthcare Center Valikhan Akhmetov, said that in the State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", the Head of State outlined the need to manage public health by promoting a healthy lifestyle. In the furtherance of the Address, the Ministry of Health has made up a plan of measures to strengthen public health by raising healthy lifestyle awareness.

"As you know, the President of the country also called on the people of Kazakhstan to do sport and supported the national sport initiative - Another You! Challenge," he stressed.

"Today we are launching the Marathon of Healthy Habits. Simple actions will let everyone prevent diseases and improve the living standards. In the year of the 20th Anniversary of the country's main city, Astana starts the Marathon of Healthy Habits and passes the baton to other regions of the country," Valikhan Akhmetov said.

Within the Marathon of Healthy Habits, the organizers proposed those present to remove the salt cellar off the table, drink 2 liters of water a day, and walk 10,000 steps everyday.