«Healthy Nation» project to reform domestic healthcare system – Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi is confident that «Healthy Nation» national project will allow to reform the domestic healthcare system, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While answering the questions of journalists at the press briefing on the Central Communications Service on Friday, Minister Tsoi touched upon the vaccination and revaccination of the population, the work done by the ministry to purchase anti-COVID vaccines and also mentioned the main guidelines of the «Healthy Nation» national project.

Alexei Tsoi noted that instructions given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent state-of-the-nation address as well as other strategic documents had been reflected in the «Healthy Nation» project.

According to him, the «Healthy Nation» national project encompassing the long-term perspectives of the development of the domestic healthcare system is the continuation of the State Program on Healthcare System Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It seeks to increase the accessibility and quality of medical help, form a modern system of epidemiological forecasting and response, develop domestic pharmaceutical industry and promote healthy lifestyle and mass sport.