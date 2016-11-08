Heart disease death rate drops twofold in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani doctors state more than twice decline in death rate caused by heart diseases since 2003, Kazinform reports.

“Our doctors conduct up to 40,000 heart surgeries per annum. More than 80,000 people died from heart diseases in 2003. To date, death rate caused by heart diseases fell by 62.5% and makes less than 30,000,” said Chairman of the Board of JSC National Research Medical Center of Astana Abay Baigenzhin at the Government’s weekly meeting.

According to him, heart surgeries are conducted in 32 hospitals of the country today.