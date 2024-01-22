Heart-shaped image of Astana released by Russian space agency

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, released an out-of-this-world image of Astana in the shape of a heart from an exceptional viewpoint, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko shared the image of the Kazakh capital taken from space through Rosmoscos' official Telegram channel.

In the Telegram post Kononenko noted that when the night falls everything changes – some things fall asleep, other things come to life and shine brighter than starts. Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, is a bright example in that respect.

“If you take a closer look, the nighttime outlines of the city resemble a heart,” he wrote.