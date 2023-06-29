Heat and power stations likely to be built in Kokshetau, Semey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government is currently considering the issue of building heat and power stationы in the cities of Kokshetau and Semey, according to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform reports.

In his words, new electricity projects are implemented in some regions today. «This year we plan to complete the modernization of power plants with the capacity of more than 600MWt. New gas energy projects with the total capacity of 2.GWt will be launched in Almaty and Turkistan in 2025-2026,» said Smailov at the Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies.

The construction of a new heat and power plant has already begun in Kyzylorda, he added.

«The Government is currently considering the issue of building two heat and power stations in Kokshetau and Semey. Besides,10 RES projects with the total capacity of 276MWt will be commissioned,» he concluded.