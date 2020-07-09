Heat and thunderstorms to batter 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather warnings were issued for July 10 for Kazakh capital and six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms will strike Nur-Sultan in the morning and evening on July 10. Chances of storm are high.

On July 10-11 North Kazakhstan will face thunderstorms, high wind. Chances of storm are high.

Tomorrow Akmola region will observe thunderstorms, high wind.

High wind is expected to grip Kostanay with mercury rising up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms will hit also Kyzylorda region tomorrow locally. Scorching heat is forecast to batter the region during the day. Air temperature will rise as high as to 42 degrees Celsius.

Dust storm will sweep through Mangistau region with high heat predicted up to 38-41 degrees Celsius.

East Kazakhstan is to brace for thunderstorms and hail.