EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:48, 18 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Heat, drought cause industrial blackouts in China

    None
    None
    BEIJING/SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM An unprecedented heat wave and drought in some areas of central China have caused the suspension of activity in numerous factories due to the increase in energy demand and production, with threats of power cuts in residential areas, EFE reports.

    Low levels in rivers and swamps, on which local energy supplies depend, led the central province of Sichuan to order a temporary suspension of production at factories in 19 of its 21 cities.

    In a statement published on its website, China’s government said the region faces «extreme» temperature levels not seen in six decades, while rainfall has fallen by 51 percent compared to the same dates in previous years and they are already at their lowest levels since records began.


    Photo: efe.com



    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!