Heat, dust storms forecast for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Akmola region will brace for occasional thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon of June 12. A 35 degree Celsius heat, northeasterly winds turning into southwesterly winds at 15-18 m/s are forecast. High fire risks will persist.

A scorching heat of up to 40 degree Celsius is expected in the south of Mangistau region on June 12.

West Kazakhstan region will be stricken by thunderstorms locally at night of June 12. A 35-38 degree Celsius heat is anticipated at daytime.

On 12-13 June, a thunderstorm will batter North Kazakhstan region, accompanied by southwesterly winds turning into northeasterly winds with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s. A storm and hail are expected locally on June 13.

A thunderstorm is to hit Petropavlovsk city at daytime of June 12-13, while a storm and hail are anticipated on June 13. On June 12, southwesterly winds are to roll through turning into 15-20 m/s northeasterly winds.

A 40 degree Celsius heat is heading to Kyzylorda region in the afternoon of June 12, as well as occasional northeasterly winds at 15-20 m/s accompanied by dust storms.

Kostanay region is bracing for occasional thunderstorms on June 12. Southwesterly winds of up to 15-20 m/s are anticipated. A scorching heat with as high as 35 degree Celsius will persist. Storm probability is 85-100%.

A 35-39 degree Celsius heat wave is expected on June 12 in Atyrau region, a 5 level fire hazard will remain.

On June 12, Atyrau will experience a 37-39 degree Celsius heat, with storm probability of 90-95%.