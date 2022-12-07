Heat restored in all social facilities in Ekibastuz

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Works to restore water supply and wastewater disposal are ongoing in Ekibastuz city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of 7:00pm, emergency and repair works to restore heat supply were concluded. Round-the-clock works to restore water supply and wastewater disposal are ongoing, the situation room said.

Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency was declared in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant.

Photo Valeria Bugaeva