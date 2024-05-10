12:03, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6
Heat supply networks deterioration hit 53% in Kazakhstan
The total length of the country's heat supply networks is some 13,000 km. the moderate wear of the networks hit 53%, some 6,900 km need replacement, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The most deterioration is recorded in Pavlodar region with 91% in Ekibastuz and 83% in Pavlodar, Akmola region, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangustau and Karaganda regions, Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev told the Government meeting.
It is projected to reduce moderate wear by 43% by 2030 nationwide.
He said it is crucial to repair 350 km of heating supply networks which will need over 250 billion tenge a year.
As stated there, 336 km of networks were updated in 2023, and 221 km will be restored in 2024.