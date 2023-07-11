Heat supply problem discussed at meeting with President in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a meeting on development of the city of Astana, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

One of the first priority issues raised by the President was heat supply problems.

«Frankly speaking, the key problems of Astana are caused by improper planning of its development, in fact, by total absence in itself. An uncontrolled forced construction, large building volumes and half-baked decisions led to shortage of vital infrastructure in the city,» the President said.

«Municipal authorities should place utmost importance on the interests of the state and the citizens, but not indulge developers’ demands and their itch for money,» he stressed.

The President reminded that the last year’s heating season showed huge shortage of heating capacities in the city.

«We have managed to prevent the collapse, largely, due to a warm winter. Meanwhile, local authorities keep assisting in building millions of square meters of housing, being, in fact, not ready for heating them,» he said.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized, the new heat sources must be launched this year, and there should be no excuses.

«Lack of foresight and inactivity of local authorities make us build new heat resources, water supply and drainage systems in an accelerated mode. Earlier, I instructed to commission two gas heating stations – Turan and Yugo-Vostok, and the 1st stage of Thermal Power Plant 3. The works at these sites are carried out at an extremely low rate or are not carried out at all. There is lack of personnel and equipment at such important sites, as construction of the second section of an ash disposal area. Such approach is inadmissible,» the President stressed.